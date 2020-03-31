Licester City’s midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been rated as the costliest Nigerian playing in Europe.

According to transfer market website, Transfermarkt, published yesterday, Ndidi at €45 million, based on the valuation, tops the list, followed by Alex Iwobi (€32million), Samuel Chukwueze (€30million), Victor Osimhen (€30million), while Club Brugge’s Emmanuel Dennis came fifth at €17 million.

Meanwhile, in the latest market value updates of players in the Belgian First Division A, Dennis is ranked third, thanks to his brilliant performances and the fact that he extended his contract with Club Brugge in the first half of the season. Dennis is behind KAA Gent’s Jonathan David (€25million) and Club Brugge’s Krépin Diatta (€21million).

At the beginning of the 2019-2020 season in July, Dennis’ market value was just €7.50 million, meaning his price tag has more than doubled.

Globally, he is ranked number 86 among centre forwards and 73rd among players born in 1997.

KV Kortrijk’s new kid on the block, Terem Moffi, now has an updated market value of €1.5 million, which is 10 times the amount he cost when he arrived in Belgium two months ago.