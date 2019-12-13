Arsenal fans will have to turn their attentions to other transfer targets in the January window after Brendan Rodgers categorically ruled out selling any players from his high-flying Leicester City side.

With the north Londoners struggling, football.london surveyed fans over who they wanted to see the club sign in 2020 to sort out their side, and Wilfred Ndidi was one of the most popular picks by supporters who took part in the poll. The Nigerian international has been a key fixture of the Leicester team since his arrival in January 2017. Still only 22, he has impressed as the replacement to N’Golo Kante in midfield and had been eyed as the perfect signing to add steel to one of Arsenal’s weaker areas.

Lucas Torreira was signed to help protect the back four last season, but has seen his future at the Emirates Stadium cast into doubt by rumours of a return to Italy and, more recently, the decision to move him into a less familiar role under Unai Emery.

Even if the Uruguayan does remain at Arsenal, there could be a need for other reinforcements with Granit Xhaka linked with his own exit in 2020 after confronting fans after he was substituted in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace earlier this season; an incident that saw him stripped of the captaincy.

Dayot Upamecano was the most popular player in football.london’s transfer poll with 29.32 percent of responses calling for the RB Leipzig centre-back to be signed.