English Premier League side Leicester City are not planning to sell Wilfred Ndidi and other key first team players in the January transfer window, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Nigeria international is known to be on the radar of the top clubs in the English topflight but a departure from the King Power Stadium in the winter transfer market is certainly not on the cards.

‘’We want to grow, and there’s a lot of development left in this squad. We’ve absolutely no plans to lose anyone in January,’’ Rodgers said to The Telegraph UK.

‘’Our job is to keep what we have and if there’s an opportunity to improve the squad we will look to do that. If not, we will carry on with the squad we have, which is very strong.’’

The newspaper added that Rodgers will sanction the departures of fringe players in the squad; Kelechi Iheanacho falls into that category having logged a paltry 85 minutes from a possible 1,350 minutes since the start of the 2019-2020 season.

The Foxes secured the long term future of Ndidi after the 2018 World Cup, tying him down to a six-year contract until June 2024.