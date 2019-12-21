Are you dreaming of floating an event management company? If yes, then, you will need to consult Ndidi Obioha for tutorial on the business. The high-flying event planner and CEO of Enthyst Events Limited truly knows her onion when it comes to event management business. Over the years, her outfit has handled a number of high-profile events successfully to the astonishment of her competitors. As some would say, she is always as busy as a bee all year round, giving her clients value for their money.

The beautiful woman is a successful entrepreneur who has her hands in many pies. As someone who runs an event management company, she has proven to be a thoroughbred professional, particularly when you consider the profile of her clientele. The Yuletide is always a busy time for her when she reaps bountifully as she consults and handles events for many clients which include government agencies and parastatals, corporate bodies as well as private companies and individuals. The creative and brainy Ndidi is an International Relations graduate of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University). She has worked in the advertising, financial and telecoms sectors before she launched her business, which has now given her fame.

She created Enthyst Fashion Klinic because of her passion for dressing people and being stylish. For her, it is a case of turning your hobby into business. She recorded her breakthrough when she was engaged as the official stylist for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, MBGN, pageant. And over the years, the ravishingly beautiful woman of substance has been recognised locally and internationally, and won several awards including City People Magazine’s 2014 Most Stylish Young Diva of the Year.