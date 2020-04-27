Leicester star, Wilfred Ndidi has responded to reports linking him with a move to Manchester United or Arsenal this summer after a fine season for the third-placed Foxes.

The Nigeria star had been a hugely consistent performer for Brendan Rodgers side this season, but rarely found his name in the limelight, with the likes of Ben Chilwell and James Maddison often seeing their names in the gossip columns far more regularly.

But defensive midfielder Ndidi had been a vital cog in Rodgers’ machine and had been mentioned as a potential £50m target for their Premier League rivals.

However, opening up on those links, Ndidi insisted he was happy at the King Power Stadium.

“I still have a contract at Leicester,” said Ndidi, who is committed to the Foxes until 2024.

“I am learning and trying to improve myself every day and I’m doing okay here, so no need to go anywhere.

“We are doing well and I’m enjoying myself here.”

Despite Ndidi’s stance, United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was looking to strengthen his midfield options this summer and had already been linked with Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Saul Niguez.