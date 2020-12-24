Super Eagles and Leicester City midfield sensation, Wilfred Ndidi and Super Falcons and FC Barcelona Femeni hit woman, Asisat Oshoala emerged the King and the Queen of the Pitch for the Year 2019 respectively at the 7th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards.

Making the announcement on Tuesday at the Ibis Hotel Ikeja, organisers noted that the award ceremony initially scheduled to hold in March 2020 was put off in line with the guidelines of the COVID-19 Protocol as outlined by the Presidential Task Force set up by the Federal Government.

Demola Olajire, NFF Communications Director reiterated the Federation’s support for the awards stressing that the organizers have been resilient and committed to holding the event year after year.

Highlights include the appearance of two top Nollywood celebrities Chioma Omeruwa popularly known as Chigul and Segun Arinze. The maiden Sportsmanship Award was presented to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu for his use of sports in the fight against crime and his sportsman’s attributes in the discharge of his duties as Nigeria’s Police Chief.

Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs and Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong emerged Goalkeeper and Defender of the Year in their different categories. Wilfred Ndidi confirmed his position as the Super Eagles’ midfield maestro by dusting off competition from Joe Aribo of Rangers FC and Oghenekaro Etebo of Stoke City to retain the Midfielder of the Year award.