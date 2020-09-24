Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been ruled out of Nigeria’s friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia after suffering a groin injury in the Foxes’ 4-2 victory over Burnley.

Ndidi was among the 25-man squad to prepare Nigeria for their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone in November.

The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes on Sunday evening as Brendan Rodgers’ men silenced the Clarets at the King Power Stadium, but he will not be part of the international game billed to take place in Austria.

Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, confirmed the development. “Of course, Ndidi is injured and has been ruled out of the games against Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire,” Ibitoye told Goal.

Meanwhile, coach Gernot Rohr is expected to name a replacement for the injured midfield trojan.

This is the first time Ndidi has suffered from a groin injury and the news will be particularly worrying for Leicester, with the youngster starting the season on a solid note.