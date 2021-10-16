Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Wilfred Ndidi will not return to action until next month’s international break, ruling him out of Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde and Liberia.

Ndidi missed Leicester’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace and Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic after picking up a hamstring injury.

It was initially revealed that the injury would keep him out for at least five weeks, but Rodgers has hinted Ndidi might be out for a longer period.

Speaking ahead of the Foxes clash against Manchester United on Saturday, Rodgers revealed Ndidi is not expected to return to training until next month’s international break.

“He’ll (Ndidi) probably join the group, I would say, in the next international break,” Rodgers told the media as per LCFC website.

“Over the course of this section of games, he probably won’t be available. We’re hoping that by then he’ll be back,” he added.

The comments mean Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr will be without his star midfielder for the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde and Liberia, respectively.

