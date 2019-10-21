Bolaji Okunola

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has expressed sadness over the demise of Leicester City owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in an helicopter clash on October 27, 2018.

Six days to mark one year of the Vichai’s death, Leicester City players and the visitors, Burnley observed a minute silence in honour of the departed Asian billionaire. The game against Burnley was Leicester’s last home game before the date for the one year anniversary.

After paying tribute on the pitch, Ndidi took to his Instagram page to further pay tributes. And he wrote: “Forever in our heart, 3 points in the bag.”

Ndidi, who had featured in all Premier League matches this season for the Foxes is expected to be listed for Friday night duel away at Southampton.

Leicester is placed third with 17 points from nine matches on the EPL log behind Liverpool and Manchester City.