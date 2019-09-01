Wilfred Ndidi strolled into Leicester City’s starting line-up against Bournemouth and helped power the Foxes to a comfortable 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Ndidi was rested in the EFL Cup game against Newcastle in mid-week as he recovered from a hamstring injury. He missed last weekend’s Premier league win over Sheffield United, but got 90 minutes against the Cherries yesterday.

However, his Nigerian compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho continues to be sidelined and he was not listed for a third consecutive competitive game for the Foxes.