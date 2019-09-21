Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has been ranked the top interceptor in Europe’s top five leagues, comprising of the Premier League, La Liga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1.

According to Whoscored.com, the Nigeria international has made the most interceptions in 15 in total.

What makes it more impressive is the fact that the Foxes number 25 has played just four games, having missed the trip to Sheffield United due to a hamstring complaint.

Against Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the opening day of the season, the Nath Boys product racked up a game-high five interceptions and had another game-high figure (four) vs Chelsea the following weekend.

He made four interceptions against Bournemouth and had two against Manchester United in the last round of matches.

Ndidi will be looking to add to his statistics today when Leicester City welcomes Tottenham Hotspur to the King Power Stadium.