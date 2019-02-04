It was a contracting fortune for two Super Eagles players on the bill of Leicester City, as they fell 0-1 at home to Manchester United yesterday.

While Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi started and went the distance for the Foxes, his team-mate and compatriot; Kelechi Iheanacho replaced Nampalys Mendy in the 84th minute, tasting action for six minutes.

Ndidi, who had been one of the club’s most important players this term was taking in his 25th league appearance this season, while Iheanacho played his 20th game.

The midfielder had a huge chance to put his team into the lead three minutes in, but his tame attempt fizzled just wide of the six-yard box.

With an 83 percent pass success rate as per Whoscored, he was one of his team’s best passers from the defeat and also accrued three tackles, won one aerial ball, made two dribbles and took two shots.

The result saw Manchester United (48 pts) moved into fifth and a point above Arsenal, who took on Manchester City later yesterday.