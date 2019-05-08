Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi looks set to retain his crown as Europe’s deadliest tackler after yet another inspiring display in the colours of Leicester City in the 2018/2019 season, AOIFootball.com reports.

The Foxes midfielder was a pain the behind of Champions Manchester City on Monday night as they dug deep to claim a hard fought 1-0 victory to set up an amazing finale to the 2018/2018 English Premier League season.

The 22-year-old won all but one of his 13 duels on Monday night at the Etihad and was only beaten to the man of the match award by Vincent Kompany who scored an absolute beauty of a goal to hand the Citizens all three points

His efforts on the night as however seen him extend his lead at the summit of the tackles table by six, with the Nigerian now having 141 tackles with Everton Idrissa Gueye closely trailing him with 135 tackles after 37 rounds of matches.

Ndidi who also clinched the gong for the best tackler last season as now improved his tally of 138 as he looks set to again beat the Everton midfielder to the crown for the second successive season.

The Nigerian has now moved into the top 150 all time tacklers in the Premier with an amazing 347 tackles having just played for two-and-half seasons and looks on course to shatter the record held by Gareth Barry, which stands at 1,028.