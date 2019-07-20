Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi has been ranked as the best tackler and interceptor combined at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations which comes to a conclusion this evening with tournament favorites Algeria locking horns with Senegal.

According to whoscored.com, the Leicester City midfielder has made more tackles and interceptions combined (32) than any other player at AFCON 2019.

The Nigeria number four was involved in all the matches played by the Super Eagles in Egypt, going the distance in each game with the exception of the final group match vs Madagascar.

Against Burundi in their opener, Ndidi racked up 3 tackles and interceptions, and 9, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 against South Africa, Cameroon, Tunisia, Guinea, Madagascar and Tunisia respectively.

Ndidi has won over fans with his no-nonsense approach in controlling the midfield and has been ranked the top tackler in the Premier League for two successive seasons.

Despite his combative attributes, he was yellow carded only once at the AFCON.