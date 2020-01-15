Bolaji Okunola

Eagles’ and Leicester City of England strong man, Wilfred Ndidi will be banking on 10 health advices for quick recovery after undergoing a successful knee surgery last Friday.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who had been crucial to the Foxes’ fortunes this season, sustained the injury after damaging his knee during club training ahead Carabao Cup semifinal clash against Aston Villa.

SportingSun check via UK online medical website of University Hospital, Southampton [NHS], revealed some health advice, which would be of help to the AFCON 2019 bronze medalist.

It read: “ Try to give up smoking or at least cut down. Cut down on alcohol. Eat a well-balanced diet. Maintain the correct weight for your height. Make sure skin is unbroken. Free from sores or open areas. Check for foot problems. Visit a chiropodist if necessary.” Make sure teeth and gums are free from infection. Walk and exercise within the limits of your pain.”

Coincidentally, ailing Ndidi inspired his team to a 9-0 English Premier League away record victory against Southampton last October before injury ruled him out of the reverse fixture, which ended 1-2 in favour of the Saints, who came for revenge.

Leicester’s over-reliance on the Nigerian soccer star was becoming more apparent as team coach, Brendan Rodgers hinted his absence would cost more damage for their title chase.

Ndidi, who joined the former English champion on January 5 2017, had made 108 appearances and will begin a race against time to regain fitness ahead of Nigeria’s first match in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying series.