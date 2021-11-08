Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi made his return from injury as Leicester City played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in their Premier League encounter at Elland Road.

Before Sunday, Ndidi had not played for the Foxes since picking up a hamstring injury in their Premier League encounter against Burnley in September.

Meanwhile, new Eagles star Ademola Lookman came on in the second half and almost got the winner for Brendan Rodgers men, but his effort was ruled out by VAR.

Nonetheless, Lookman still made an impact, completing 15 passes, including one key pass. He also won one freekick and made seven recoveries.

Leicester had to come back to salvage a point courtesy of an immediate equaliser from Harvey Barnes after Rapinha had put Leeds ahead in the 26th-minute.

The result leaves Rodgers men in 12th place with 15 points from eleven games while Leeds stay in 15th place.

