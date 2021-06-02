Wilfred Ndidi has revealed his displeasure after Leicester City failed to qualify for the 2021-22 Champions League.

The Foxes failed in their quest to play in the top European competition on the last day of the Premier League, where they lost to Tottenham Hotspur to finish fifth on the league table.

The Nigeria international had previously helped Brendan Rodgers’ men to win the FA Cup title and has expressed his disappointment on missing out on a place in the European competition.

“People with different opinions, every player wants to play in the Champions League if they have the opportunity but if you don’t have the opportunity you see a Cup you have to grab it,” Ndidi told Super Sport Monday Night Football.

“We played the final before the Premier League matches, so we actually grabbed that one and we hoped for qualifying for the Champions League.

“It’s not like we were just hoping to qualify for the Champions League and just let the FA Cup just go away like that.

“I’m very grateful that we grabbed that one but it wasn’t possible for us to go to the Champions League.”

Ndidi also expressed his delight with the performances of his compatriot and teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The centre forward delivered spectacular performances in the 2020-21 season, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists in 39 appearances.