Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has expressed sadness following his side’s failure to finish in the top four, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The FA cup winners were on course for the champions league spot before the final day of the league but missed out after they lost at home 2-4 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Two penalties goals from Jamie Vardy put the Foxes on course but the introduction of Gareth Bale changed the face of the game.

Goals from league top scorer Harry Kane, own goal from goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and two goals from Bale were enough to condemned Leicester to UEFA Europa League.

“Unfortunately we didn’t hit our target but we come back stronger next season. Oh yeah we made history.”

“Thank you all for your support throughout the season, it was amazing seeing most of you at the stadium,” Ndidi said

It make it two consecutive season that Leicester City will missed top 4 despite spending more days in the top 4 than any other teams.