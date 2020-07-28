Wilfred Ndidi continued his outstanding individual performances for Leicester City, as he set a new premier league record for the most tackle won.
The Nigerian international finished the season with successful 129 tackles, which made him the first player to top the premier league tackle charts for three consecutive seasons.
Ndidi, who also made 138 and 143 successfully tackles in the 2017-2018 season and 2018-2019 respectively had now made the most tackles than any player in Europe’s top five leagues for the third consecutive season.
Ndidi played all the 90 minutes, as Leicester City suffered 2–0 defeat to Manchester United in the last game of the season at the King Power stadium.
The result condemned the Foxes to the Europa league place, after spending more than nine months in the top four.
Ndidi made 33 league appearances for Leicester City and scored two goals from his defensive midfield position in the just-concluded season.
