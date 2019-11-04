Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in full action as Leicester City moved to third position in the Premier League following a 2-0 away win against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was Ndidi’s 10th Premier League appearance for the Foxes this season albeit he has scored twice for the club.

Ndidi’s international teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho was benched for the entire duration of the game.

Iheanacho is yet to feature in the league for the Brendan Rodgers’ men this season.

In Italy, William Troost-Ekong played a key role in Udinese’s 3-1 win at Genoa.

Nigerian-born Italian forward Stefano Okaka netted a goal in the game with Rodrigo De Paul and Kevin Lasagna also on target for Udinese.

Troost-Ekong has featured in nine Serie A games for Udinese this season and has been booked once.

In the French Ligue 1, Moses Simon saw action for 90 minutes but was unable to prevent Nantes from going down to 2-0 away defeat against Bordeaux.