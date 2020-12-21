Tottenham Hotspur suffered their first home defeat since the opening day loss to Everton, losing 2-0 to Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The talking point before the game was how Wilfred Ndidi would stop Tottenham’s dangerous strikers Harry Kane and Heung-min Son from finding the net, however, the Nigeria international passed the test with flying colours as the duo were ineffective for large periods of the match.

Kelechi Iheanacho came on to replace Jamie Vardy with two minutes remaining while Ndidi put in a solid 90-minute shift and was cautioned in the 72nd minute.

Considering what was on offer, Tottenham Hotspur didn’t threaten the opponents and found themselves a goal down when Vardy confidently dispatched a penalty, awarded after a VAR review.

Maddison had the ball in the back of the net three minutes into the second half but the goal was ruled out for offside.An own goal from Toby Alderweireld right on the hour mark put the Foxes 2-0 ahead and secured the visitors a win.

In the Premier League standings, Liverpool are still leading the way with 31 points, Leicester City are up to second on 27 points while Tottenham Hotspur slip to fourth but Manchester United have a chance to overtake them if they beat Leeds United.