By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has hinted he was blessed with unlimited dishes and foodstuffs during yesterday’s Christmas celebration that took place in his base in Leicester City, England.

Ndidi disclosed this on his instagram field after he was seen having a Christmas photo shoot with his wife, Dinma and his daughter Jaina in his luxury house in the United Kingdom.

The Foxes strong man hinted he has eaten enough from food served by well-wishers before considering the one dished by his wife. “ Before food done, you done belleful,” he wrote in Pidgin English before before sending a goodwill message which reads “ Merry Christmas.”

Confirming this, his wife went on stating the family is experiencing a joyful yuletide season by flaunting an image which saw her household putting on similar attire in their course of celebration. “We wanna wish you a merry Christmas from the bottom of our hearts,” the then medical student wrote.

In a similar vein, Martina Ighalo, mother of Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo was also spotted in his son house in Manchester during the Christmas celebration.