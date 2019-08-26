Super Eagles’ midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is battling an hamstring injury, which forced him out of last weekend’s Premier League game against Sheffield United.

Speculations had it that Ndidi was dropped over his performance in the game against Chelsea last Sunday. The Nigerian international had a mixed performance, as he was at fault for Blues opener, but redeemed himself by heading home the equalizer to earn the Foxes a point.

However, it had now been revealed that his performance in that game did not have anything to do with his omission from Leicester’s team on Saturday. According to the team’s manager, Brendan Rodgers, Ndidi missed out due to a hamstring strain, which will also keep him out of the League cup clash against Newcastle on Wednesday. But the Super Eagles star, whose absence on Saturday was the first league game he missed.