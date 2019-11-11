Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was once again at his empirical best at the King Power Stadium at the weekend when he marshalled Leicester City to an emphatic 2-0 win over Arsenal, AOIFootball.com reports.

The 22-year-old produced one of his best performances of the season as he singlehandedly neutralized the entire Arsenal midfield to allow his team plenty of freedom, earning plenty of praises across the globe.

The Nigerian was all round the pitch and posted an incredible statistics on the night with teammate James Maddison calling on the football world to give the Nigerian more credit than he currently gets.

“Having Wilfred Ndidi is like having two players. He does not get the credit he deserves,” Maddison said after the clash.

Ndidi on his own part hailed his side’s victory and now wants to focus on starting the AFCON qualifiers on a good note with Nigeria.

“Amazing performance from the team and 3 points in the bag to take to the international break. We keep the momentum Foxes,” Ndidi posted.