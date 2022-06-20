Wilfred Ndidi will be available to return to action with Leicester City when pre-season gets underway following the midfielder’s full recovery from a knee injury.

Ndidi suffered the knee injury in March and required surgery, which ruled him out of the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

During his rehabilitation, the midfielder missed 17 games for Leicester City alone in the process.

The Nigerian is on holiday with family following the end of the season, but recent pictures of him working on his pace and stamina was shared by a Leicester City fan outlet on social media.

Wilfred Ndidi has had three previous knee injuries between 2018 and 2020 and he was out for 73 days after suffering a tear in his abductor muscle.

The 25 year-old has two years left on his current deal at Leicester, but has also been subject of interests from some EPL teams, including Manchester United, before his latest injury set back.

