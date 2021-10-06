Leicester City could be without key midfielder Wilfred Ndidi for the next five weeks in a big blow for Brendan Rodgers’ struggling side.

The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury last month during the Foxes’ 2-2 draw against Burnley.

And Rodgers has revealed further extent of the damage to the 24-year-old, who also missed Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

‘Wilf did it in the Burnley game, which was unfortunate,’ Rodgers said. ‘He missed the Legia Warsaw game through suspension and also Crystal Palace.

‘It could be four to five weeks before he is back, we’ll see how it goes.’

It means Ndidi is certain to miss out on Leicester’s next match after the international break against Manchester United, while he could also miss the clash against Arsenal.

Rodgers will also likely be without his midfield enforcer in Europe too in a double header against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League group stage.

During his expected time out on the sidelines, Ndidi could miss away trips to Leeds United and Brentford as well as a Carabao Cup test against Brighton.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .