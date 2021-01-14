Hot on the heels of report linking Nigeria international midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, with a move away from Leicester City to PSG, owngoalnigeria.com has revealed that the Super Eagles star is considering his stay at the club. Ndidi has been at Leicester City since 2017 when he joined in January from Genk of Belgium for a fee of around €17.60 million. He has established himself as a regular since then. The past two seasons he has grown in leaps and bounds with many rating him as one of the best defensive midfielders in the English Premier League, but, in the midst of a move away, he extended his contract in 2018.

His current deal is to run till the summer of 2024, but, according to a source close to the player, he’s under pressure to join a team that plays regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

“The idea is that it’s time for a fresh challenge. I won’t lie; the pressure is heavy on him. Contacts, friends and even the press have been saying try your self in a UEFAChampions League team. It’s something he will consider after his education programme in England is over,” he said.