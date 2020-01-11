Joe Apu
Leicester City Manager, Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Nigerian international midfielder Wilfred Ndidi’s has undergone a successful knee surgery noting that ‘it went very well’.
Though, he maintained during a press conference on Friday that the Nigeria international is still a number of weeks from returning to contention, he is glad the surgery was a success.
“It went very well,” Rodgers told the national media on Friday, ahead of today’s Premier League visit of Southampton to King Power Stadium (3pm kick-off).
“It was a good operation. He’s now back in and straight into his recovery. Something around that (three or four weeks). Sometimes it can be sooner, sometimes it can’t be.”
Ndidi, 23, suffered a knee injury in training ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg tie against Aston Villa, and is expected to be out for around three or four weeks.
In another EPL encounter, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham will cope without their ‘irreplaceable’ Harry Kane
The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year’s Day
Mourinho described star striker Harry Kane as “irreplaceable” following news that the England captain will be out until April with a torn hamstring.
Tottenham Hotspur now host Liverpool without their captain Hugo Lloris or vice-captain Kane, making the task of beating the league-leaders even greater.
