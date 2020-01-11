“It was a good operation. He’s now back in and straight into his recovery. Something around that (three or four weeks). Sometimes it can be sooner, sometimes it can’t be.”

Ndidi, 23, suffered a knee injury in training ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg tie against Aston Villa, and is expected to be out for around three or four weeks. In another EPL encounter, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham will cope without their ‘irreplaceable’ Harry Kane The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year’s Day Mourinho described star striker Harry Kane as “irreplaceable” following news that the England captain will be out until April with a torn hamstring. Tottenham Hotspur now host Liverpool without their captain Hugo Lloris or vice-captain Kane, making the task of beating the league-leaders even greater.