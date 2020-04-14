Nigerian international, Wilfred Ndidi has been identified and voted by Sky Sports as Leicester City’s most valuable player in this season.

For so long, the Leicester City’s style of play was designed on powerful counter attacks of which the team had thrived over the years with the help of prolific attackers like Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and others both in the past and present.

Despite the front liners, One player had, however, been identified as the brain behind the success of the breaks this season and he is no other than Nigerian international midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi. Little wonder respected British television sports channel, Sky Sports voted him as the Foxes Most Valuable Player.

Sky Sports released a list of the most valuable player for every Premier League club in the 2019-2020 season and Nigerian international, Wilfred Ndidi had been chosen as the MVP in the Leicester City squad.The midfield general had appeared in 23 games in the English top-flight, scoring two goals and was in action for 1,892 minutes.Of the six matches Ndidi missed through injury, Brendan Rodgers side managed to win only once.

“Leicester lead the way for counterattacks this season, a hallmark of its game in recent years. The bedrock of its midfield and the key man in launching so many fast breaks is Wilfred Ndidi,” Sky Sports wrote.