Super Eagles’ defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi said its time for the Super Eagles to correct the mistakes they made at the World Cup in the upcoming AFCON in Egypt.

In a chat with Sports247, the Leicester City midfield maestro said the World Cup had come and gone, now they have the chance to redeem their mistakes from the World Cup in the forthcoming AFCON competition in Egypt, saying, no any other time than now.

“The World Cup is gone, yes everyone as a player wants to play at the World Cup, we didn’t go far as expected at the World Cup, here we have qualified for the AFCON in Egypt with the chance to correct the mistakes made at the World Cup, for me as a player, I’m really looking forward to that, and there is no better time than now, “ Ndidi said.

The Super Eagles would be eyeing the title with younger lads like Wilfred Ndidi dominating the team and playing for the AFCON for the first time, Nigeria is grouped in group B, along side Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi.