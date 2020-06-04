Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has joined in the battle to get justice for Miss Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, a 100-level student of University of Benin.

Vera, 22, was raped and then brutally assaulted at a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin City, where she was studying.

The microbiology student was found lying in her pool of blood by RCCG’s security and was subsequently rushed to the hospital. However, the attack was too severe, and she was declared dead on Saturday, May 30.

Her death sparked outrage across the country with protesters saying they are tired of how Nigerian women are being raped and sexually assaulted daily.