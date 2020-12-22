Wilfred Ndidi was Leicester City’s man of the match following the Foxes 2-0 victory over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

A penalty from Jamie Vardy and an own goal from Toby Alderwield gave Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers his first win over Jose Mourinho.

However, it was Ndidi’s performance that stood out from the rest with Nigerian showing why he is important in the Foxes side.

Ndidi, who only recently returned from a three-month layoff, was brilliant in the middle of the park for Brendan Rodgers side.

The former Genk star was diligent in his duties, making a whopping 19 recoveries- which is the most any player has made in a Premier League game in over a year.

The 24-year-old also made three successful tackles and two interceptions. He also had a 94% pass accuracy to cap off a brilliant display.

As a result of his performance, he was voted the man of the match by Leicester City’s man beating Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana and Marc Albrighton to the award.