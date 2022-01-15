By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles defensive midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has been ranked fourth most expensive player in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ndidi who plies his trade with English Premier League side, Leicester City was rated behind Egypt Mohamed Salah, Senegal Sadio Mane and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

Going by the latest top ten ranking published by famous soccer website, Transfermarket.com, Ndidi was ranked fourth with an estimated value of $68m. Topping the list, Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were worth $133m and $90m respectively while Hakimi maintains third position with a $79m worth.

Behind the Super Eagles’ powerful midfielder is Ivory Coast Franck Kessie [$54m], Senegal Kalidou Koulibaly [$51] and Ivory Coast Wilfred Zaha [$45m]. Ndidi also dwarfed Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba [$45m], Ghana’s Thomas Partey [$45m] and Algeria’s Ryhad Mahrez [$45m].