Joe Apu

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted that injured Wilfred Ndidi’s injury is a huge blow for Leicester City as they face Manchester City away.

According to tribalfootball.com, the Super Eagles midfielder was expected to undergo surgery last night on a thigh injury that Leicester expects to keep him sidelined for 12 weeks.

“It’s an abductor problem and its unfortunate, the muscle has come right off the bone,” said Rodgers.

“He will be out for up to 12 weeks, we think.

“He felt some pain and there is no doubt he will be a miss for us.

“I’m sure he’ll make a really good recovery and we’ll welcome him back when he comes back.”

Ahead of the EPL clash, Manchester City have a lengthy list of absentees ahead of Stoday’s Premier League visit of Leicester with Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko all injured and Nicolas Otamendi may also miss out due to a niggle. Ilkay Gundogan is self-isolating after contracting coronavirus and Aymeric Laporte is doubtful having only returned to training last week following his positive Covid-19 test.

For Leicester City, their Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans should return after recovering from a thigh problem and having completed his three-match suspension for being sent off against Manchester United at the end of last season.

Winger Cengiz Under is waiting for international clearance to be completed on a season-long loan from Roma. Demarai Gray has a stomach bug and full-back Ricardo Pereira continues his recovery from an ACL injury.