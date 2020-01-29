Leicester City star, Wilfred Ndidi has been ranked the joint 53rd most valuable player in the Premier League by Transfermarkt, along with Lucas Torreira, Felipe Anderson, Sébastien Haller, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic.

The Nigerian international has an estimated market value of 45 million Euros, making him the fourth most expensive player in the Leicester City squad behind James Maddison (€60m), Youri Tielemans (€55m) and Ben Chilwell (€50m).

Overall in the global ranking, Ndidi is ranked number 128 and 15 for players born in 1996.

The 23-year-old is the most expensive Nigerian player ahead of Alex Iwobi (€32m), Samuel Chukwueze (€30m), Victor Osimhen (€30m), Kelechi Iheanacho (€12m) and Emmanuel Dennis (€12m).

Only nine players classed as defensive midfielders are more expensive than Ndidi, who was ranked joint tenth along with Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria and Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira.

The Nath Boys Academy product cost Leicester City €17.6 million when he was acquired from Racing Genk three years ago.