By EMMA JEMEGAH, with reports

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has sees his market value rise further by €10m in the latest Transfer Market value released yesterday for players in the English Premier League.

All Premier League players not participating in the European Championship have received a new market value and this time the 175 devaluations are clearly in the majority.

This is also the case for some of the biggest stars such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool or Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Among the biggest winners are Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) and former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa).

“After a rather disappointing season for Liverpool, which was only turned around last-minute, Salah goes down despite good scoring stats. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has become less likely that transfer fees beyond the €100 million mark will still be paid for top earners around 30 in the near future,” Daniel Busch, area manager UK, explains the devaluation of the Egyptian from €110 million to €100 million.

Salah’s teammate Mané, to whom the same criteria apply, is hit even harder. After a mixed season, the Senegalese has to accept a drop of €15 million to €85 million and falls out of the absolute top group in the international market value ranking.

In terms of squad value, it goes down by €72.5 million for the Reds this time – previously, the players participating in the Euros were already devalued by €42 million. Consequently, Jürgen Klopp’s team drops from over €1 billion to under €900 million in total.