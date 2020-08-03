Leicester City duo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho have seen their market values rise amid speculation linking the Nigeria internationals with clubs in the Premier League, La Liga and French Ligue 1, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

Based on the latest market value updates published by Transfermarkt, Ndidi remains Nigeria’s most valuable player at €45 million, which equals the highest value attained in his career in December 2019.

European heavyweights Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in the holding midfielder this summer.

Ndidi’s market value was lowered around four months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of football activities in England.

His teammate Iheanacho has seen his stock rise too, with the striker now valued at €15 million, making him the fifth most valuable Nigerian player in the world.

The 2013 U17 World Cup Golden Ball winner first reached that valuation of €15m – the highest in his career in June 2017 – shortly before his move to the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Brom are among the clubs mulling over a move for Iheanacho this summer after an outstanding season with The Foxes.