Peace has returned to the leadership of the Igbo community in Lagos State, as Eze Hyacinth Nwabueze Uwazulike and Eze Christian Uchechukwu Nwachukwu put their long-standing rivalries and differences aside to celebrate the annual yam festival otherwise called iriji in Igbo language.

The New Yam Festival was organized by the Association of Eze Ndi Igbo in the Diaspora, Lagos State Chapter headed by Eze John-Greg Ezebuadi to cement the bond of peace between Eze Nwabueze Ohazulike OON and Eze Christian Nwachukwu.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Eze Ohazulike said that iriji is a special event in Igbo culture and tradition, adding that yam is the king of crops among the Igbo and is always celebrated.

He urged the Ndigbo to unite and live in peace with the neighbours and hosts, adding that they should be good citizens.

On his part, Eze Nwachukwu hailed the event as historical, adding that he was willing to work with Eze Ohazulike to advance the interest of the Igbo people in Lagos. He also called on the people to embrace peace.

High point of the event was installation of Eze Johnson Ejikeeme, Eze Chimereze 1, Eze Udo Ndigbo Ojodu LCDA, Lagos

The Eze who hail from Amokwe, Udi, Enugu state and having served as Eze-elect Ojodu for 4 years before his conferment as eze promised to promote Igbo culture in the Diaspora.

Eze Michael Ezekwobi Ezeudo of Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area, said that the event marked the beginning of peace among the Igbo community in Lagos.

Same opinion was expressed by Eze Ndigbo Etiosa, Lagos, Eze Gerald Onuchukwu who urges Ndigbo to unite by promoting Igbo culture in their domain.

His Highness, Prince Ubochi C. Ubochi, traditional prime minister of Amaifeke, Orlu, Imo State, used the event to donate materials to ten widows in the state.

