From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF) has called on South East governors to wake up from their slumber and tackle insecurity of lives and property as well as infrastructure decay in the zone.

The group said for too long, the governors have taken the people for granted in providing basic infrastructures and offering good leadership.

NUF, in a statement, after a national executive meeting in Enugu signed by its President, Dede Uzor, and General Secretary, Udemadu Udemadu, decried the ‘timidity and naivety’ of the governors of the zone to the extent that they could not take a common stand in vital issues affecting their people, especially the ravaging Fulani herdsmen.

The group alleged that it was only in the South East that governors invite soldiers to kill their citizens to please their political masters.

It challenged the South East governors to begin massive construction of roads in their respective states, noting that road is the most critical in providing access and opportunity for the citizens.

“Now, we are in dry season, they should embark on aggressive construction and reconstruction of roads in their respective states before the rain begins.”

The group also said the governors should not stop at road rehabilitation but should extend the development of the zone to provision of potable drinking water in every local government and communities in their respective states.

NUF said: “Our governors should provide quality education, healthcare delivery, critically address youth unemployment through skill acquisition.

“Each of the governors should provide, at least, 400km of roads to their people this year, employ 500 youths in each of the councils with its attendant monthly salary of N50.000 each in their states and other amenities this year.”

NUF urged the governors to spare their citizens complaints of paucity of fund, stressing that any South East governor who says there is no money to provide infrastructures and think the people are unnecessarily unreasonable in their demands, should tender his resignation with immediate effect.

“Time has come when the people of the zone should be politically conscious to interrogate and demand accountability from their political leaders.

“They lack confidence to defend the interest of their people. Most of them are stooges to the oligarchy and agents of Aso Rock which negates the interest of Ndigbo,” NUF said.

NUF said the current South East governors are rated low when compared with their counterparts in other parts of the country and their predecessors in the zone.