In a bid to promote Igbo culture in the diaspora, Ndigbo in Alimosho LGA of Lagos State assembled in the Ijegun area of the state recently under the supervision of president-general of Ndigbo in Alimosho, Chief Bennetth Obi, to celebrate Igbo Cultural Day.

Dignitaries in attendance includes, Eze Ndigbo Alimosho, Eze Dr Lawrence Nnamdi Eze, President General Igbo speaking community Lagos, Chief Cyril Eze, Chairman of the occasion, High Chief Darlington Obielo, Prophetess Dr Ngozi Eze, Mother of the day, Eze Sir Steve Dike, Ezeudo of Igando Ikotun, HRH Gerald Njiofor, Eze Kingsley Nwosu, Eze Chikadibia Okafor, Eze Emmanuel Okoro, Eze Dr Vincent Iwo I HRH Eze Oparachukwu, HRM Lasisi Ggadebo, Oba of Igando, HRM Oba Nureni Alani Akinremi Olomitutu of Ijegun Kingdom.

On the reason for the gathering Chief Obi said it is a measure to bring Ndigbo together under one brella, while thanking God for a successful event, Chief Obi said next years shall be greater.

Speaking in the same vein, Chairman on the occasion, High Chief Obileo said the occasion afforded Ndigbo in Alimosho opportunity to unwind under peaceful atmosphere, while commending Ndigbo for their peaceful conduct. Chief Obielo urges them to continue to live in peace with their host community.

Highlights of the occasion was unveiling of Alimosho dance group and presentation of awards of excellence to illustrious sons and daughters of Ndigbo in the state and beyond.

