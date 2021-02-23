A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State chapter, has complied with the party’s directive, which ordered it to separate political office from traditional rulers.

The group, Ndigbo in APC, has held congress to that effect and elected Chief Anslem E.S. Njoku as new chairman.

According to the group, the state party chairman, Mr. Tunde Balogun, had given the order on September 24, 2020, in the presence of all stakeholders and party leaders in the state, mandating them to hold congress and elect a leader who is not traditional ruler, in order to separate the two offices.

Prior to emergence of Chief Njoku as chairman of Ndigbo in APC, Lagos State, the office of executive co-ordinator of the group was held by Eze Igbo of Ikeja, Uche Dimgba.

Speaking after the congress held Sunday evening in Okota, Lagos, member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and deputy apex leader of Ndigbo, Hon. Jude Idimogu, said the development was as a result of the party’s directive and all the critical stakeholders supported it.

“What we are doing here today was in line with the party’s directive. The party is right; an Eze should be apolitical, father to all politicians, irrespective of their political party. It will amount to mockery of Igbo customs and traditions if we did not obey the party’s directive. Even out here, the Yoruba, none of their kings occupied political office,” he said.