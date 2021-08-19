Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress (APC), Ojo LGA, Lagos, recently held a grand reception in honour of Alhaji Rasalu Idowu, the executive chairman of Ojo LGA, and his vice, Mrs. Edna-Uche Ubochi, on their victory in the July 24, local government election in the state.

The occasion attracted market leaders, traditional rulers and the who is who among the Igbo in APC, Lagos State.

Some of them were the executive chairman, International Market Alaba Electronics (IMAE), Evangelist Paulinus Ugochukwu, his vice-chairman, Chief Camilus Amajuoyi, and the Olojo of Ojo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ghalib Rufai, who was the father of the day.

Others included former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Her Excellency, Idiat Adebule, the mother of the day, Eze Uche Dimgba, the coordinator Ndigbo in APC, Lagos State chapter, Chief Chris Egwilo, deputy coordinator, Ndigbo in APC, Lagos State, while Engr. Joe Igbokwe, the apex leader of the Ndigbo in APC and also Senior Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Drainages was the special guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief host and chairman of Ndigbo in APC, Ojo, Chief Uche Ubochi, said the recent local government elections in Lagos State did not only end in cheering news and landslide victory for the incumbent executive chairman of Ojo LGA, Idowu, but was very historic among the Igbo in the LGA.

According to him, the reason is because the Igbo in all the wards, without regard to partisanship, voted massively for APC such that it was as if it was only APC that contested the election.

He said that the result was that APC won in all the polling units, where Igbo are predominant and especially in the polling units where it has been difficult, if not impossible, for APC to win in previous elections.

According to him, that was the more reason for the celebration.

In his contribution, the executive chairman of International Market Alaba Electronics, Evangelist Paulinus Ugochukwu, commended Alhaji Idowu and Mrs. Ubochi for their landslide victory in the election.

According to him, it was a testimony to their developmental projects in the local government, since the reward for a successful term was another term.