From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Igbo community in Sokoto, a socio-cultural group of Ndigbo extraction in the state, has elected a new leadership to steer its affairs for the next three years.

The new executive officers emerged through an election conducted during a congress of the association.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Chief Donald Chukwu emerged president general; Charles Agomuo, secretary general while Linus Ahumaraeze, Gregory Gini, Patrick Onu and Olughu Agwu emerged as 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th vice president general respectively.

Others elected officers are Isu Okoh as financial secretary, Gerald Onwura as treasurer, Emmanuel Onuorah as assistant general secretary, Okwudiri Anyanwu as social secretary, Dennis Onyemechara as chief PRO and Felix Ahamfula as chief provost.

Chukwu pledged to uphold the tenets of the community’s constitution and appealed to members to make positive contributions toward the grow of Igbo community and the nation at large.

The president-general recommended the appointment of Kelechi Ogbonna as the legal adviser and Uchenna Ibekwe as assistant.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .