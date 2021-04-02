There are indeed so many things that worry me and I think other Nigerians about our politics and the current pitiable state of the country, which prides itself as the ‘giant of Africa.’ Apart from our huge size in terms of human population, now put at over 200 million, and abundant mineral resources at our disposal, we are not yet near the appellation of being the ‘giant of Africa,’ which our compatriots shout with ease at any given opportunity outside our shores. A country that is the poverty capital of the world and has a high rate of unemployment and festering insecurity cannot really lay claim to being the giant of Africa.

In no particular order, one of the things that worry me as a Nigerian is the inability of most of our politicians to offer exemplary and credible leadership as obtains in other climes which practise democracy, the government of the people, by the people and for the people, as classically defined by the purveyors of democratic ideals. Apart from the manifest crisis of leadership, which has been the bane of the country since independence, our politicians, like the colonial or imperial leaders, have woefully failed to unite the country, made up of diverse ethnic groups, which some historians put at over 250.

That is probably why after over 100 years since the amalgamation of the North and South of Nigeria and over 60 years of self rule, we still see ourselves as members of our ethnic groups and not essentially as Nigerians. Let me quickly explain that there is indeed nothing wrong with ethnicity or what the colonizer regarded as tribe, for want of better expression. It may be because of their ignorance about Africa or mischief or both.

At the same time, it should be pointed out that tribe as a concept can be abused in allocation of infrastructure and political appointments by our political office holders. Since Nigeria is a product of British imperial experiment at building nations overseas, especially in Africa, the inhabitants of the new imagined community or artificial creation, see themselves first as members of their ethnic nationalities such as Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Ijaw, Efik, Fulani, Tiv, Junkun and many others before looking at themselves as Nigerians. By strongly clinging to our various ethnic identities, we have inadvertently made our diversity, which would have been our major strength and indeed an asset, become our problem because of our leaders’ romance with nepotism, religious bigotry and clannishness.

Unfortunately, our current political office holders, who swore to defend the constitution, have flagrantly failed to do so. By doing so, they have equally failed to live up to the vision of our founding fathers. They have turned upside down the vision of Zik, Awo and Bello. They have through omission and commission betrayed the glorious future envisioned for Nigeria by our founding fathers and our constitution. They have also betrayed the hope of the black world in Nigeria to uplift the black race in all fields of human endeavour.

Over time, it has been observed by political watchers that it is very difficult for Nigerians to reach a consensus on any issue that will advance our development because of the way and manner we play our brand of politics. That is why many beautiful proposals by prominent Nigerians on how to move the country forward are neglected while the country is at the brink of imminent collapse.

The Nigerian problem is not so significantly different from the problem of Ndigbo or any other ethnic group for that matter. Like other Nigerians, many Ndigbo have also made useful proposals on how to develop Igbo land and better the lot of Ndigbo in Nigeria and in Diaspora. Like Nigeria, Ndigbo are increasingly finding it difficult to reach a consensus on any issue since after the bloody Nigerian/Biafran war of 1967-1970.

One of the ugly effects of that uncivil war is the tearing apart of Igbo unity and our spirit of forging a consensus. Without doubt, the war contributed so much to the erosion of cultural values, sense of belongingness and spirit of enterprise. The war equally affected the quality of Igbo politics as well as the economic development of the South East region. While the defunct Eastern Region led by the Igbo was rated as the fastest growing economy in the developing world in the 60s, the same cannot be said today about the economy of the South East region. Poverty and unemployment have remained the lot of many Igbo youths.

That is possibly why crime is rife in the region, especially kidnapping and armed robbery. Poor governance has also taken a great toll on the resources and people of the zone. That is probably why Igbo youths migrate to other parts of Nigeria and abroad in search of the proverbial greener pastures. They will migrate to anywhere outside Igbo land to search for better life and survival.

It is based on this background that the recent bi-partisan meeting of South East leaders will be critically appraised. First of all, let me give kudos to those who initiated this kind of parley that will offer them opportunity to discuss Igbo issues holistically and proffer pragmatic solutions.

I really do not know if this is the first of such meetings since 1999 when the current political dispensation came into being. Regardless of whether it is the first or not, all hands must therefore be on deck to make the parley to work for the betterment of the people of the region and Nigeria. Interestingly, the meeting is coming at a time there is a strong clamour for a Nigerian president of South East extraction, or what some people call Igbo President. It is also coming at a time when the South East zone is facing crisis of insecurity, poor leadership, general unemployment and mass poverty.

It will be recalled that the maiden edition of the bi-partisan parley was hosted by former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, at his country home Igbere in January this year. The second parley was hosted by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State in March at Enugu State Government House. In a period of globalization and fierce competitiveness, Ndigbo need politics of inclusion, pragmatism and consensus of viewpoints to forge ahead meaningfully and productively.

For Ndigbo to speak with one voice on any national issue and improve its politics sustainably in the Nigerian federation, there is need for more of such bi-partisan meetings now that the country is at the crossroads. Therefore, all Igbo leaders and other stakeholders should be part of this crusade to enhance the economic and political fortunes of the South East region.