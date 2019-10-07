The Igbo rose from the ashes of a scorching civil war with Nigeria to occupy a prominent place in very amazing circumstances. This could be attributed to their hard work, dedication and can-do spirit, and above all divine grace.

The Igbo have become the soul of the same Nigeria that almost incinerated them. While other sections of Nigeria have remained clannish, the Igbo have shown evident love for the country, spreading to all nooks and crannies in absolute trust amid mistrusting hosts. Yet unfazed, they trudge on, as if oblivious of the blistering hate.

The people, like the eagle that dares the blazing sun, seem to thrive only in inclement weather. Neither the genocidal war, its attendant starvation policies nor the withering economic policies thereafter could dampen their determination to survive, and survive they did.

Then something happened. The youths of the land could no longer endure the deliberate policies to put them under. They began again to yearn for Biafraland, their own free homeland, reignited by Chief Ralph Uwazurike, who founded the Movement for the actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB). This stirred in the Igbo a new consciousness of who they really are. But Uwazurike’s MASSOB was unlike others. He imitated Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent civil disobedience, passive resistance, and soon some relief came. Things were looking better, as certain hitherto denied rights and privileges began to trickle down the Igbo Avenue, including but not limited to the offices of Inspector-General of Police and even Chief of Army Staff.

Sadly, interlopers and fortune hunters came in, induced, perhaps, by Biafra enemies, and soon splinter groups emerged. Sadly, confusion has set in and instead of dividends, strange things began to happen. Crocodiles began to smile instead of grimacing; pythons began to dance menacingly and as these predatory reptiles danced or smiled, Igbo blood was wasted.

The Igbo also began to kill the Igbo, trumpeted evil propaganda without substance because hirelings began to sack their masters.

That was why I was elated when I came across this beautiful article credited to Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Jr., son of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. I found it very heartwarming indeed because it encapsulated everything I believe in, especially in this age where some hooded blokes are misguiding some Igbo through a journey in the dark. The article could not be better captioned; be careful, it warned:

The whole Nigeria is aggrieved, Igbo are tactically getting set up again to lead the pack for expressing the grievances……IGBO BE CAREFUL!

Only few people remembered that the first Nigerian coup led by Nzeogwu, which is fraudulently tagged “Igbo coup” comprised young chaps from practically all the regions in Nigeria and was a response to the chaos in the WEST, as a result of the aftermath of 1965 elections, the active participants in that chaos later aligned with the Federal Government to churn out deadly policies on you…..IGBO BE CAREFUL!

If Nigerians are really tired of this non-working structure we have run for almost half a century, they should collectively come together and renegotiate the union, nobody should make you the senior prefect of that agitation again. The last time you led and demanded such restructuring, the entire nation fought against you to keep their “dear Nigeria” the way it is. I can bet they will do it again. I overheard some of your next door neighbours, asking, “why are they really protesting”…..IGBO BE CAREFUL!

Under a renegotiated Nigeria,you are the most advantaged, you will have the whole nation as your field to express your ingenuity. You have invested, blood, personal structures, money and spread into the project called Nigeria more than those who JUST “mouth-ically” parrot their love for Nigeria…while you do the the practical of ONE NIGERIA, most others only talk about it … IGBO BE CAREFUL.

From United nations, NASA, Microsoft, CNN, Hollywood, Nollywood, Manchester city, ARSENAL,Chelsea, House of Lords, House of Commons, White House to major hospitals in US and UK and anywhere solution is needed, you have proved that wherever humans are gathered and brain is the requirement, your head can never be bowed. Therefore, you have nothing actually to prove to anyone…IGBO BE CAREFUL!

The entire nation is groaning under the current structure we run. When the groan has gotten to a boiling point, we all will demand collectively for renegotiation of this abusive relationship we are having in the name of nationhood. Dare not lead this call. The last time you did, other people chose to mend fences and made a scapegoat out of you…IGBO BE CAREFUL.

The same way your businesses thrive in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Chad, under a restructured or fragmented Nigeria, your business can still thrive anywhere …IGBO BE CAREFUL!

Your prestigious sons and daughters championed the course of six geo-political zones, championed the course of 13% derivation for the benefit of your neighbours and still champion the course of resource control and fiscal federalism, but I have seen you also struggle so much to explain to both neighbours and outsiders that you are not interested in their resources but rather interested in being allowed to explore your rich human capital and ingenuity without any orchestrated hindrances…IGBO BE CAREFUL!

I have seen how some Igbo sons and daughters struggles to sound patriotic, even if it means sounding silly and their kith and kin in neighbouring states beg not to be identified with their Igbo roots because it will save them some “special treatment” reserved for Igbo— It never does anyways. Don’t let another setback happen …IGBO BE CAREFUL!

Our major need now is an emergence of a leader figure with the courage of Ojukwu,wisdom of M.I. Okpara and the sagacity of Chuba Okadigbo yet endowed with tamed emotions to steer our pride and productivity into a common force and also lead us into demanding redress for perceived injustice…..IGBO BE CAREFUL!

I REPEAT, if Nigeria is tired, when Nigeria is tired of running an unprofitable structure, we shall be ready for the way forward; we shall be ready for renegotiation.

BUT NEVER AGAIN will your blood be used as a specimen to test how “united” Nigeria can be in fighting her “enemy”.

Igbo be careful.

Certainly, this warning could not have come at a more opportune time than now Ndigbo must indeed be careful of self-pontificating saviour and interrogate the pedigree of new day liberators. It would be too cheap to fall for lazy scammers and allow them to eclipse the glory God has so graciously garbed the Igbo with.

Nobody should be deceived by dubious videos on the social media with regard to activities of freedom marketers at the United Nations. Those Igbo in the Diaspora, who reportedly cough out as much as $7 monthly towards realisation of Biafra, if true, are inexcusably menatally lethargic. The Biafra the Igbo need now is mental emancipation that will usher in physical and infrastrural development of ala Igbo. Biafra will come when it must. Perhaps, Uwazurike’s approach is better. That is why he remains on our soil, piling the heat from within instead of throwing aimless stones from abroad through dead brain fall guys too stoned to reason.