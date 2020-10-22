Similarly, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos also condemned the misinformation and disinformation being circulated on social media by mischief makers to set the Yoruba against Ndigbo in Lagos and elsewhere in the country.

“Ohanaeze hereby directs all Ndigbo in Lagos who have joined the #EndSARS protest to leave the streets immediately.

“Those who do not wish Igbo well have insinuated that Ndigbo were the ones who burned down Yoruba assets in Lagos, but that is a lie from the pit of hell. Even the soldier who led troops to kill protesters in Lekki has been branded Igbo! But the truth is that only a small number of Igbo most of whom were born Lagosians have participated in the #EndSARS protests in Lagos or the Southwest. They don’t even know the assets belonging to Tinubu or any another Yoruba. The truth is that Nigerian youth are angry — and they are jobless and hungry — and are expressing their grievance in the streets.

“It is the same manner the first military coup was called “Igbo coup” just to annihilate our people.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo enjoins Bola Tinubu and the Yoruba nation not to listen to evil people masquerading as Igbo to set brother against brother once again. The ongoing protests, as we all know, are beyond SARS. Even Nobel laureate Woke Soyinka said as much in a statement on Tuesday.

“We call on security agents to protect the property of all Nigerians nationwide. Nothing good is achieved by destruction. The protesters are equally advised to keep off the streets to avoid collateral damage. Meanwhile, we urge President Muhamnadu Buhari to take charge of his government and restore law and order in the country. A sincere dialogue with the protesters is necessary now, the statement signed by A.R. MOLOKWU, said.