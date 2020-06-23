Magnus Eze, Enugu

Elder statesman and former governor of old Anambra, Chief Jim Nwobodo, yesterday, said Ndigbo were not taking the 2023 Presidency for granted because it was their turn to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, irrespective of political affiliations.

Founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared that in the interest of equity, justice and fair play, political parties, the electorate and various parts of the country should look the way of the zone in the next election.

According to the former senator, anyone who did not believe in the Igbo presidency project in 2023 did not wish Nigeria well.

Nwobodo spoke when he received a chieftaincy titled: “Eziokwu bu ndu” translating to (Truth is life), bestowed on him by the traditional ruler of Amuri ancient kingdom of the state, Igwe Charles Nwoye.

“As Ndigbo, we’re not joking about 2023 Presidency. It’s our turn; Nigeria is on a tripod, so let it be so. They are relegating Ndigbo and we can’t accept it.

“I was in APC but had to leave and return to the PDP that we formed, where I am well recognised. But that doesn’t mean that I have anything against the APC, so, people could remain in whichever parties they belong but what is important is that we all work towards the actualisation of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023. We pray that God keeps us alive to witness it,” Nwobodo stated.

He, however, expressed appreciation to the Amuri monarch for the honour done him, stating that the title truly reflected his guiding principle in life, saying “I will continue to stand for the truth all the days of my life, because that is life. I thank Igwe Nwoye sincerely for this honour from a well-respected traditional ruler in Enugu state.”

Presenting the chieftaincy title certificate and other regalia to Nwobodo, Igwe Nwoye, who was represented by the Crown Prince of Amuri Kingdom, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said the recognition was because of his contributions to the development of the state, including his community during his days as governor, particularly in the areas of education and youth empowerment.