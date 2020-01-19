Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The President of Al Ikhwaan Fillahi Muslim Society of Nigeria based in the South-South and South-East geo-political zones, Mr. Muhammed Elunor, has declared that Igbo politicians are not ready to be president in 2023.

Elunor, who expressed this personal opinion in Asaba, Delta State, on the sideline of the group’s General Assembly, said it would be easier for the head of the Carmel to pass through the eye of the needle than for Ndigbo to actualise its presidential dream in 2023.

He said agitation by the South West and the North for the 2023 presidential race had subtly swallowed any cry from both the South-South and South-East, noting that Ndigbo was too pre-occupied with protest against discrimination and injustice, which the Igbo had suffered in the past.

His words: “My personal view as an Igbo man is that we have suffered discrimination, we have suffered injustice, and that is the worst thing to happen to any living being.

“But I have not seen any agitation from the South-East or South-South. I am not sure we are yearning for it. As an Igbo man, I will want it because what is good for the geese is also good for the gander. But for now, I think that the Igbo are still protesting against the injustice. I don’t think that they are ready for 2023 presidency, I think that they are still protesting against injustice.”