From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) youth wing, Belusochukwu Enwerem has completely disagreed with the call by some section of the people in the country for the Igbo to evacuate from the northern part of the country following the recent incidents that occurred.

Enwerem speaking to Daily Sun noted that those actually angling for the evacuation are enemies of the country. He is of the view that the the incident should rather unite the country rather than disintegrating it.

While condemning the incident ,he urged all leaders in the country both Christians and Moslems to be at the forforont of disseminating peace and unity.

“What is happening is unfortunate,but I believe the is the best time for us to unite as one ,as Christians ,Muslims,Southerners or northenerners, let’s seize the opportunity of the incident of Deborah to unite.

” We are not crying becuae of Deborah’s death but we are crying because of what has left us a long ago while we are still living, unity, harmony,peace, humility and love for one another, if we have these factors going on between us,I don’t think what is happening should be happening, so we pray for oneness,love and peace to guide us I’m this period.” Enwerem said.

Similarly, the Igbo National Council(INC) has urged Ndigbo wherever they are in the northern part of the country to live in peace with their neighbours .

President of INC,Chilos Godsent while condemning the incident said the recent behaviours by the Muslim fanatics will not subject Ndigbo to turn to cowards and leave the north.

He urged the northern elites to caution their people warning that such will not be tolerated again.