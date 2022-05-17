From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri
National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) youth wing, Belusochukwu Enwerem has completely disagreed with the call by some section of the people in the country for the Igbo to evacuate from the northern part of the country following the recent incidents that occurred.
Enwerem speaking to Daily Sun noted that those actually angling for the evacuation are enemies of the country. He is of the view that the the incident should rather unite the country rather than disintegrating it.
While condemning the incident ,he urged all leaders in the country both Christians and Moslems to be at the forforont of disseminating peace and unity.
“What is happening is unfortunate,but I believe the is the best time for us to unite as one ,as Christians ,Muslims,Southerners or northenerners, let’s seize the opportunity of the incident of Deborah to unite.
” We are not crying becuae of Deborah’s death but we are crying because of what has left us a long ago while we are still living, unity, harmony,peace, humility and love for one another, if we have these factors going on between us,I don’t think what is happening should be happening, so we pray for oneness,love and peace to guide us I’m this period.” Enwerem said.
Similarly, the Igbo National Council(INC) has urged Ndigbo wherever they are in the northern part of the country to live in peace with their neighbours .
President of INC,Chilos Godsent while condemning the incident said the recent behaviours by the Muslim fanatics will not subject Ndigbo to turn to cowards and leave the north.
He urged the northern elites to caution their people warning that such will not be tolerated again.
“INC therefore charge the Nigerians of Igbo Extraction living in Sokoto and other States of Northern Nigeria to rise up in solidarity to defend themselves. Nigeria belong to the Igbo and cannot allow itself to be intimidated or threatened to leave any part of Nigeria.
“The Igbo Race are not known to be cowards and cannot live the lives of cowards.”
Godsent therefore called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and the heads of Security Agency to immediately fish out and prosecute the perpetrators of the Wanton Destruction and Looting of properties of Nigerians of Igbo Extraction living and doing business in Sokoto and other States of Northern Nigeria.
“We therefore wish to state that any further destruction of the properties of Nigerians of Igbo Extraction or killing of any Igbo person in any part of Nigeria henceforth will attract equal amount of retaliation”. Godsent stated.
