Traditional Ruler of Onitsha kingdom, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe has described Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka as a pride for the Igbo and called for more government and private support to the institution.

Speaking yesterday while receiving the Federal Government inaugurated members of the Visitation Panel to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, (Unizik) who paid him a courtesy call in his Imeobi palace , Onitsha, the Obi of of Onitsha said Unizik as the second federal university in the southeast after University of Nigeria , Nsukka deserves every support to keep excelling in learning, character and research .

He said that as passionate lover of education, he has always identified with the institution in all their public engagements making him an unofficial and unpaid Faculty member of the university.

He commended the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Charles Esimone for his steadfast vision to reposition the university urging the Visitation Panel to be fair in their final report even as he lamented that all federal and state owned universities are facing serious challenges in education and human capacity development.

He urged the delegation to convey his most sincere appreciation to President Buhari noting that despite the prevailing challenges of insecurity in the country, Anambra remains peaceful.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Esimone while introducing the Visitation Panel team said the team considered the visit to Igwe Achebe very important as a foremost traditional ruler in Anambra State and a prominent national figure.

He said every encounter with the Obi of Onitsha has always been enriching because of his wisdom, erudition and deep knowledge.

Chairman of the Visitation Panel, Danladi Kifasi, a lawyer , said the panel which has 60 days to complete its assignment was not a fault finding panel but rather put up to identify gaps and areas where government can put more emphasis to help universities succeed.

He said the panel just like university administrations cannot succeed without the support of the communities and relevant stakeholders and personalities which the Igwe Achebe of Onitsha represents.

The Visitation Panel also paid similar visits to Governor Willie Obiano, State Director, DSS, Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command and Chairman of Awka South Local Government Area.

Pic caption: The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Vice Chancellor, UNIZIK, Prof Charles Esimone , Panel Chairman, Barr. Danladi Kifasi with other members of the Visitation Panel during a courtesy call at Imeobi palace yesterday. Photo: Aloysius Attah